Bulls Decline to Make Qualifying Offer on Troy Brown Jr.

Bulls decline to make qualifying offer on Brown Jr. originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As expected, the Chicago Bulls are declining to extend a qualifying offer to Troy Brown Jr., making the wing an unrestricted free agent.

A league source confirmed the news, which HoopsHype first reported.

The development was widely anticipated after the 6-foot-6-inch Brown Jr. failed to hold a rotation spot on a team that lacked wings. Still, Brown Jr. shot a career-best 35.3 percent from 3-point range in 66 games last season and, turning 23 in July, remains young and defensive-minded enough to likely find a market seeking his potential.

In fact, the Bulls still own Brown Jr.'s Bird rights, meaning they could re-sign him at a figure lower than his qualifying offer of $7.2 million should they desire. By declining to extend a qualifying offer, they lose the right to match any offers from other teams. And it's likely the Bulls, who are projected to only possess three roster spots if and when Zach LaVine verbally commits to accepting a forthcoming multi-year offer, have grander designs.

The Bulls acquired Brown Jr. from the Washington Wizards in the three-team deal at the 2021 trade deadline that also netted cash, Daniel Theis and Javonte Green while sending out Daniel Gafford, Chandler Hutchison and Luke Kornet. Only Green now remains from that transaction, although last offseason's sign-and-trade of Theis to the Houston Rockets netted the Bulls a $5 million trade exception that expires next month.

