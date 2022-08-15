Bulls' Dalen Terry Drops 56 Points at Jamal Crawford's Pro-Am

Dalen Terry drops 56 points at Jamal Crawford's pro-am originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago Bulls rookie Dalen Terry is making rounds in the summer pro-am circuit — and turning heads in the process.
Earlier in August, there was a stop at the Drew League to play alongside Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu. Last weekend, he added Jamal Crawford's Seattle-based "The CrawsOver" to his schedule.
The result? A 56-point, 15-rebound, 7-assist performance that featured plenty of highlight-reel finishes and off-the-dribble jumpers. The latter is an area Terry has said he is focused on making improvements ahead of his rookie season:
Crawford played for the Bulls from 2000-2004 and shares a close bond with fellow Seattle area native Zach LaVine, so he had a few connections to Terry even before the showcase.
Add this to a summer that also featured a strong Summer League showing and pickup runs with NBA stars Paul George and Pascal Siakam, and Terry's first NBA offseason has the appearance of a productive one.
And still, there remains time for Terry to continue honing his game before Bulls training camp opens in late September.
