Bulls' Dalen Terry Drops 56 Points at Jamal Crawford's Pro-Am

Dalen Terry drops 56 points at Jamal Crawford's pro-am originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bulls rookie Dalen Terry is making rounds in the summer pro-am circuit — and turning heads in the process.

Earlier in August, there was a stop at the Drew League to play alongside Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu. Last weekend, he added Jamal Crawford's Seattle-based "The CrawsOver" to his schedule.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The result? A 56-point, 15-rebound, 7-assist performance that featured plenty of highlight-reel finishes and off-the-dribble jumpers. The latter is an area Terry has said he is focused on making improvements ahead of his rookie season:

Chicago Bulls 1st Rd pick Dalen Terry dropped 56Pts, 15Reb, 7Ast at The Crawsover Pro Am pic.twitter.com/NBagxbdhQO — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 14, 2022

Crawford played for the Bulls from 2000-2004 and shares a close bond with fellow Seattle area native Zach LaVine, so he had a few connections to Terry even before the showcase.

Add this to a summer that also featured a strong Summer League showing and pickup runs with NBA stars Paul George and Pascal Siakam, and Terry's first NBA offseason has the appearance of a productive one.

And still, there remains time for Terry to continue honing his game before Bulls training camp opens in late September.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.