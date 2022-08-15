Bulls' Dalen Terry Drops 56 Points at Jamal Crawford's Pro-Am

By Rob Schaefer

Dalen Terry drops 56 points at Jamal Crawford's pro-am originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bulls rookie Dalen Terry is making rounds in the summer pro-am circuit — and turning heads in the process.

Earlier in August, there was a stop at the Drew League to play alongside Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu. Last weekend, he added Jamal Crawford's Seattle-based "The CrawsOver" to his schedule.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The result? A 56-point, 15-rebound, 7-assist performance that featured plenty of highlight-reel finishes and off-the-dribble jumpers. The latter is an area Terry has said he is focused on making improvements ahead of his rookie season:

Crawford played for the Bulls from 2000-2004 and shares a close bond with fellow Seattle area native Zach LaVine, so he had a few connections to Terry even before the showcase.

Add this to a summer that also featured a strong Summer League showing and pickup runs with NBA stars Paul George and Pascal Siakam, and Terry's first NBA offseason has the appearance of a productive one.

https://twitter.com/JCrossover?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JCrossover 🫡 https://t.co/NHULggsB3M

— Dalen Terry (@DalenTerry) <a href="https://twitter.com/DalenTerry/status/1559041232504066049

And still, there remains time for Terry to continue honing his game before Bulls training camp opens in late September.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.

Local

plane crash 51 mins ago

Central Illinois Plane Crash Killed New Mexico Couple, Coroner Says

ravenswood 1 hour ago

Chicago Police Investigate After 2 People Found Dead Inside Ravenswood Residence

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us