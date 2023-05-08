Bulls' Dalen Terry Draws Zero Votes for NBA All-Rookie Teams

Terry draws zero votes for NBA All-Rookie teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Dalen Terry couldn't keep the Chicago Bulls' streak of recent rookie recognition going.

After Coby White, Patrick Williams and Ayo Dosunmu landed on the NBA's All-Rookie second team from 2020 to 2022, Terry unsurprisingly drew zero votes for the two All-Rookie teams announced by the NBA on Monday.

Orlando's Paolo Banchero, Utah's Walker Kessler, Oklahoma City's Jalen Williams, Indiana's Bennedict Mathurin and Sacramento's Keegan Murray comprised the first team.

Detroit's Jalen Duran and Jaden Ivy, Houston's Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. and San Antonio's Jeremy Sochan represented the second team selections.

The complete voting results for the 2022-23 Kia NBA All-Rookie Team: pic.twitter.com/zfSjo4c2i5 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 8, 2023

The Bulls drafted Terry 18th overall, one selection after the Rockets selected Eason, whom many mock drafts projected as a possibility for the Bulls. Memphis drafted Kessler four picks after Terry and traded him to Minnesota, who re-routed him to the Jazz in the Rudy Gobert trade.

Terry, 20, only appeared in 38 games and logged just 214 minutes. That ranked 43rd among rookies for playing time, underscoring how much of a project the 6-foot-7-inch guard represents. Terry averaged 2.2 points and 1 rebound in largely mop-up minutes.

Mathurin, Terry's college teammate at Arizona, spoke glowingly of Terry during a January interview with NBC Sports Chicago.

"Most of the guys who come into the league don’t have minutes. They feel like it’s the end of the world. But the one thing Dalen doesn’t do is he never gives up,” Mathurin said. “He’s going to keep working on whatever the team wants him to do.”

In the interview, Mathurin said Terry's defensive ability helped push him in scrimmages during college.

"Playing against each other really helped both of us,” Mathurin said. “We both had great sophomore seasons. We both got drafted. Obviously, we had different roles. But we both succeeded in our roles and we grew as players and people.”

Mathurin said Terry "plays hard all the time" and is a "great team player." Terry is expected to participate in NBA Summer League in Las Vegas for the second straight year this offseason.

In a late-season interview, Terry said working on his jumpshot and increasing his strength would be his offseason goals.

White was drafted by the previous managerial regime of John Paxson and Gar Forman and, along with Zach LaVine, remains as of now as the only holdovers for the current managerial regime of Artūras Karnišovas and Marc Eversley. The latter regime drafted Williams, Dosunmu and Terry.

