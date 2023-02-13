Bulls' Dalen Terry Delivers Most Impactful Minutes of Rookie Season

Terry delivers most impactful minutes of rookie season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It’s a rough night for the Chicago Bulls when a prime highlight is rookie Dalen Terry doing his best Kevin Garnett impersonation and head-butting the basket stanchion.

“I’ve been doing that for all pregames,” Terry said. “Since Woo (the injured Javonte Green) ain’t here, we always do our little handshake. I’ve been doing it lately to create energy for myself. I’ll do anything. I do crazier stuff than that by myself all the time.”

The difference is, this time Terry’s headbutt came during the game to celebrate his defensive pressure forcing Bol Bol into an offensive foul early in the fourth quarter.

“Last couple times I got an opportunity, they always try to go at me. They were going back-and-forth and the guy was talking a little bit. I take that personally,” Terry said. “That’s one thing I hang my hat on, is defense. That was me being pumped up.”

Dalen was amped after taking this offensive foul 😤 pic.twitter.com/0lD5VRq0Y4 — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) February 14, 2023

Terry took advantage of Derrick Jones Jr.’s left adductor injury that knocked him out of Monday’s loss to the Orlando Magic and yet another listless performance to play his most significant minutes of the season. The forgotten first-round pick posted four points and two steals in 8 minutes, 44 seconds.

“I thought he gave us a really good boost off the bench,” coach Billy Donovan said. “He competes. He plays with energy. I think the game was really, really fast for him. And he kind of plays with that frenetic pace. And I say that very complimentary. He’s very energized.

“But sometimes he gets caught doing too fast. To me, it looked like the game slowed down for him a little (Monday) night. He made some really good decisions. I loved the way he was in there battling and fighting for rebounds and stripping the ball. He had a couple nice drives. I like the fact he was aggressive.”

Terry said he knows that’s his role whenever he gets an opportunity.

“I just try to be myself,” he said. “I know what our team needs. We talk about it day in and day out. Get in where I fit in. Just going out there and doing what I do, I just know that will give me a chance to stay on the floor.

“It felt great honestly just getting out there and being able to show what I can do. Obviously, I played with some energy in that third quarter and gave our team a little bit of a lift. But we still lost the game, so it’s kind of low spirits right now.”

