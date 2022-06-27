Bulls' Dalen Terry Asked for Basketball Tournament for 10th Birthday

Terry asked for basketball tournament for 10th birthday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Dalen Terry "breathes, sleeps and cries" basketball.

Those words came straight from the Chicago Bulls rookie's mouth during his introductory press conference on Monday morning.

How deep is that passion rooted? So much so that, for his 10th birthday, Terry had only one request for his mother, Fenise Yancy: A 3-on-3 basketball tournament that he could headline.

"I’ve loved basketball since I was born, honestly. I breathe, sleep, cry, everything basketball," Terry said with a smile when presented with that anecdote. "That’s what I wanted to do that year. I mean, I played basketball every day, but for my birthday I wanted to play basketball again."

Terry got his wish. Fenise, who sat stage left as her son recounted the event, even refereed.

"She gave me all the calls that day," Terry cracked.

That competitiveness is a big part of what attracted the Bulls to Terry, who the franchise selected 18th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft.

How it translates to the pros has yet to be determined. But for now, he is winning press conferences left and right.

