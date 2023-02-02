Bulls Commentators Give Dennis Smith Jr. ‘First' Opposing Poster

Bulls commentators give Dennis Smith Jr. a poster originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Early in the fourth quarter of Thursday night's Bulls-Hornets game, Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. unexpectedly rose in the paint and dunked over center Andre Drummond, sending Bulls commentators Stacey King and Adam Amin into a frenzy.

The NBC Sports Chicago duo couldn't believe the scene. Smith's emphatic jam truly came out of nowhere, and surprised the fans as much as the commentators.

For Smith's efforts, King hilariously awarded Smith with the first ever opposing player poster, signing the dunk graphic on television with Smith's name and No. 8.

The Bulls' broadcast went nuts after this Dennis Smith Jr. dunk 🤣🤣



They even gave him a poster 💀 pic.twitter.com/inJFNXD90p — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) February 3, 2023

"Oh man, I gotta give him a poster. Let me sign it for him" King said on the NBC Sports Chicago broadcast. "Put it up there. The first opposing player to get a poster."

Despite taking the pulverizing poster, the Bulls lucked out with a win over the Hornets at home, 114-98.

Earlier in the evening, Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan earned his second consecutive and sixth-career All-Star nod. His selection was announced just under an hour before Thursday's tipoff.

"It's beyond exciting," DeRozan said before Thursday's Bulls-Hornets game. "To still be playing, all the things I've accomplished in my career, I can't even lie to you, it's a lot of stuff I still don't believe that I've accomplished being from Compton, California, being through all the stuff I've been through, personal(ly), career-wise, just to still be honored as an All-Star is honoring."

