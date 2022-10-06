Bulls' Coby White's Knee MRI Clean, on Track to Play Vs. Nuggets

White's knee MRI clean, on track to play vs. Nuggets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A precautionary MRI on Coby White's left knee revealed no structural damage and the fourth-year guard is on track to play Friday when the Chicago Bulls host the Denver Nuggets for each teams' second preseason game.

White played 2 minutes, 50 seconds in the first quarter of the Bulls' preseason opener on Tuesday, but left the contest with what the team termed a "knee contusion" after colliding with New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes and did not return.

White told reporters on Thursday that he woke up on Wednesday with soreness in the area. But he returned to practice Thursday and said he plans to play Friday.

"I know it's gonna hurt, but it's just a bone bruise. The only way I can make it worse is if I get hit in it again," White said. "It doesn't hurt bad enough for me not to play."

Head coach Billy Donovan said White was a "full go" for team activities and "looked great." The Bulls' medical staff will check in with White before the Nuggets game, but the expectation is that he is set to return.

White is slated to be one of four players — along with Goran Dragić, Alex Caruso and Ayo Dosunmu — to slide in and out of the Bulls' point guard rotation during the preseason as the team seeks a formula to replace the indefinitely sidelined Lonzo Ball.

Dosunmu started the preseason opener, but White's outside shooting has importance whether he starts or comes off the bench. He shot a career-high 38.5 percent from 3-point range on 5.8 attempts per game last season — the latter figure third on the team behind Zach LaVine and the injured Ball.

The last thing the Bulls need is another backcourt injury, so consider this bullet dodged.

