Bulls' Coby White Leaves Preseason Game With Left Knee Contusion

Coby White leaves preseason game with knee contusion originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Coby White left the Chicago Bulls' preseason opener against the New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday night with a left knee contusion and did not return.

In comments to reporters after the game, head coach Billy Donovan framed White's absence as more precautionary than cause for alarm.

"Coby wanted to go back in. But I think what they worry about is if that muscle doesn't fire it could cause more problems," Donovan said. "With a preseason game it didn't make any sense to even have him go back in there."

White played 2 minutes, 50 seconds in the first quarter and missed two field-goal attempts before receiving what at first appeared a quick hook.

The team announced the injury at halftime and listed White as questionable to return. The third-year guard came out onto the court during the break with a sleeve on his left leg and went through some warm-ups. But as Donovan said, the risk was too great given the low stakes of the game.

"I mean, I think he could have gone back in there and played and probably would want to," Donovan said. "But I don't think the risk was worth it."

White is slated to be one of four players — along with Goran Dragić, Alex Caruso and Ayo Dosunmu — to slide in and out of the Bulls' point guard rotation during the preseason as the team seeks a formula to replace the indefinitely sidelined Lonzo Ball.

It's unclear if this injury will cause White to miss any time, but the early reports, at least, are good.

The Bulls next play on Friday, when they host the Denver Nuggets for their second preseason game.

