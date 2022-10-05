Bulls' Coby White Has Precautionary MRI for Left Knee Injury

Coby White has precautionary MRI for left knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bulls fourth-year guard Coby White underwent a precautionary MRI after leaving Tuesday's preseason opener with a left knee contusion, Billy Donovan told reporters after the team's Wednesday afternoon practice.

"They (the Bulls' medical staff) just told me that they wanted to take him, just to kind of standard procedure when a guy has something like that, to take him there and just make sure everything's OK," Donovan said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"He (White) felt like he could have gone back and played last night. But they worry about those situations where muscles aren't firing correctly and plants the wrong way and something else happens. I think we just took him in there today just to check him out."

White played 2 minutes, 50 seconds in the first quarter of Tuesday's 129-125 loss to the Pelicans before receiving what at first appeared a quick hook.

The team announced the injury at halftime and listed White as questionable to return. He came out onto the court during the break with a sleeve on his left leg and went through some warm-ups. But as Donovan said postgame, the risk was too great given the low stakes of the game.

"Coby wanted to go back in," Donovan said. "With a preseason game it didn't make any sense to even have him go back in there."

White is slated to be one of four players — along with Goran Dragić, Alex Caruso and Ayo Dosunmu — to slide in and out of the Bulls' point guard rotation during the preseason as the team seeks a formula to replace the indefinitely sidelined Lonzo Ball.

It's unclear if this injury will cause White to miss any time. He underwent the MRI, Donovan said, at 12:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, so the team did not have any results to report.

The Bulls next play on Friday, when they host the Denver Nuggets for their second preseason game.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.