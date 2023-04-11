Bulls' Coby White Could Be X-Factor in Play-In Game Vs. Raptors

Why White could be Bulls' X-factor vs. Raptors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

By three full points, Coby White posted the lowest scoring average of his four-year career at 9.7 points per game.

And yet, Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan has praised White most effusively this season, saying he’s developing into a two-way player.

“For awhile early in his career, it was scoring. And if he wasn’t scoring, there wasn’t a lot of other things he was doing to impact the game,” Donovan said Tuesday. “He has learned a lot from his film sessions and his work about how defenses are rotating, where they’re coming from. So you see him getting playmaking involved, getting downhill to finish at the rim or making a pass and generating shots for others.

“Defensively, I think he has taken on a lot of different matchups this year. And the hustle plays, the loose balls, the blockouts, things that don’t show up in the stat sheet but you can see on film. That’s what you what from a young player, to not be one-dimensional.”

That bodes well for the future, particularly since White is a restricted free agent. But for the present, more specifically Wednesday’s play-in game in Toronto against the ninth-seeded Raptors, the Bulls may need White to go back to his roots.

On a night where it’s presumed Raptors coach Nick Nurse will mix up defensive coverages but consistently send double-teams at DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, scoring may have to come from other sources.

Enter White, who could be Wednesday’s X-factor.

“I’m just going to treat it like any other game. Do my same routine. Mentally stay the same---never too high, never too low. Give it my all,” White said. “I don’t put this game on a pedestal. I’m going to play hard if it’s Game 1, Game 82 or play-in.”

The Bulls are expecting a physical game. They know the Raptors like to funnel offense into the paint, where Toronto’s length can do the most damage. They thrive on turning the ball over.

Neither team is a potent 3-point shooting team. But White possesses the ability to get hot from there, not to mention attack closeouts and get downhill to put pressure on the defense.

“I just go out there hoop,” White said. “I’ve been doing it since I was a kid. I love doing it. It’s some of my happiest moments ever. So go out there and play basketball.

“Nothing really changes for me. Stay locked in. Coaching staff has prepared us. It’s been great.”

White is downplaying his importance. But he has earned the coaching staff’s trust. And with scoring potentially at a premium, he could offer more impact than likely starter Patrick Beverley, particularly since White’s defense has improved.

White didn’t shoot the ball well in his first postseason experience against the Milwaukee Bucks in 2022. In the five-game series, he shot 33.3 percent overall and just 27.6 percent from 3-point range.

“It was a learning experience. It was new. I learned a lot from being in that position and was thankful to be in that position,” White said. “A lot of young guys being in the playoffs for the first time, they don’t get a chance to play. A lot of coaches go with veteran guys. It was a great experience for me, and I learned a lot.”

Donovan, like most coaches, places a premium on how five-player units are functioning. He said on Wednesday that he’d be inclined to ride a reserve group longer if it’s rolling, particularly since he has liked how Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Williams moved from the starters to solidify the bench after Beverley’s arrival.

White has been the constant---and often closes games as well.

White only faced the Raptors one time this season, missing the first two meetings with a left thigh contusion. He shot 2-for-7, including 1-for-3 from 3-point range.

The Raptors’ length allows their defenders to swallow open space quickly and turn closeout situations into strong contests of open shots. White will have to read the defense and put his imprint on this game.

“He always plays to do whatever he can to help the group,” Donovan said.

