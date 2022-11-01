Bulls' Billy Donovan Talks Coaching Kevin Durant, Respecting Steve Nash

Bulls' Donovan talks coaching Durant, respecting Nash originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

NEW YORK — Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan has been in the NBA long enough to know an outsider never knows what the inner workings of another franchise is like.

So Donovan can see the headlines — and the Brooklyn Nets produced a big one Tuesday when the franchise and coach Steve Nash parted ways. And he can see the trade request drama that his former player Kevin Durant produced throughout the offseason.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

But he can’t speak to the Nets’ dynamic, only his own time with both Nash and Durant.

Donovan knows the latter better than the former, having coached Durant in Donovan’s first NBA season after leaving his powerhouse collegiate program at Florida. The Oklahoma City Thunder advanced to the Western Conference finals that season before Durant left in free agency to join the Golden State Warriors.

“Kevin is incredibly detailed. He loves the game. He’s consumed by the game. He’s totally focused on how he can get better, how he can help the team get better,” Donovan said ahead of the Bulls' Tuesday night matchup with the Nets.

“I’ve said this before about him: When I was with him for that year, I never saw him once walk onto the court and ever take a screw-around shot. Everything was focused and detailed and very precise. He was just locked in always and has an incredible drive and sees the game in a holistic way.

“But for me to sit here and say what that (the Nets' dynamic) was like for him here, I just don’t know. But that’s what I watched. And I was so impressed. People look at his size. They look at his vision. They look at his passing and his dribbling and his skill level. I wish people could see the way this guy works. I mean, he works as hard and is precise and is as detailed as anybody I’ve been around.”

Donovan got to know Nash better when the two spent time in Las Vegas as the U.S. Olympic team prepared for the Tokyo Olympics. Donovan traveled there to monitor Zach LaVine, while Nash went to watch Durant practice.

“It’s unfortunate with Steve because I really, really like Steve. He’s a great guy. I’ve always had respect coming in here or when they’ve come to Chicago to play,” Donovan said. “For a guy who is a Hall of Fame player, he’s just a really genuine and good person.

“Steve knows the game very well. Obviously, he’s one of the brightest point guards to ever play the game.”

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.