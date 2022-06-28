Bulls, Billy Donovan Taking Patient Approach to Dalen Terry's Role

Bulls taking patient approach to Dalen Terry's role originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the night of the 2022 NBA Draft, Marc Eversley was asked if he envisioned Dalen Terry cracking the Chicago Bulls' rotation in 2022-23 after the franchise selected him 18th overall.

"That's something you're going to have to ask Billy about," the Bulls' general manager said, referencing head coach Billy Donovan.

At Terry's introductory press conference three days later, local reporters did just that. The answer?

"It's hard to say right now what his (immediate) role would be," Donovan said. "We've gotta get the whole group together."

That, and Terry must commence workouts in the team's facility, play in Summer League games this July and continue grinding through his first professional offseason. He is not the player now that he will be come training camp.

And although Bulls brass has consistently messaged that they will favor continuity over major personnel changes this offseason, the team's 2022-23 depth chart isn't set. Free agency looms, with various transactional possibilities — even if marginal — in play.

Still, Donovan appeared just as enamored with Terry's upside as the Bulls' higher-ranking decision-makers while breaking down his game on Monday. Donovan has long known former Arizona coach Sean Miller, who recruited Terry to the university in 2019, so he brings a unique perspective.

Donovan's scouting report of Terry's game featured a lot of common threads to Eversley and executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas' comments — buzzwords like length, athleticism, versatility, defensive activity. But Donovan zoomed in on one area you'd expect any coach to prioritize.

"If you talk to anybody about Dalen the thing that comes out loud and clear is his passion and competitiveness to want to win and impact the team," Donovan said. "I think he's very eager to learn and get better and grow and improve. And as long as he keeps that mentality, then his talent level will just continue to get better.

"But I think that's what we wanted to continue to do here is bring guys in that have that kind of competitive spirit and mentality. And he certainly has a great deal of that."

If that sounds familiar, it's because similar sentiments became commonplace for Donovan when describing Ayo Dosunmu's rise from second-round pick to second-team All-Rookie last season. To many outside observers, and even those within the Bulls, Dosunmu establishing himself as a rotation mainstay and starting 41 games as a rookie came as a surprise. But Donovan always attributed Dosunmu's rapid improvement to his competitiveness, fearlessness and coachability.

All of which is to say, the Bulls have a type.

"The one thing I respect that AK and Marc and his staff are doing is, you know, it's like the same situation with Ayo last year with the competitive mentality," Donovan said of Terry. "His energy when you're around him, I think you can really feel it in a very positive way."

Providing energy and defense, as Dosunmu showed last season, is a quick way to earn minutes — and Donovan's heart. Positionally, there will be overlap as Terry joins a backcourt rotation that, as of now, features Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Dosunmu, Coby White and, the Bulls hope, Zach LaVine.

But if Terry, who stands 6-foot-7 with a 7-1 wingspan and has a reputation as a switchable defender, can fit the "more (of a) wing than he is a guard" distinction Eversley ascribed him on draft night, he could fill a need for depth at that position behind DeMar DeRozan.

There are, of course, plenty of benchmarks to clear before reaching that point. The real work begins soon, and burdening Terry with firm playing-time expectations from Day 1 wouldn't be prudent.

But the Bulls are hoping for the best.

"I'm not certain Dalen's gonna start 41 games for us next year," Eversley said, comparing Terry to Dosunmu. "But if he does, he's got the right makeup. He's gonna challenge our vets every single day.

"He may play. I hope he plays. But that's to be determined."

