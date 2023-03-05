Bulls' Billy Donovan Says Javonte Green's Rehab Progress Is Slow

Donovan says Javonte Green's rehab progress is slow originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Close to two months after undergoing an arthroscopic debridement on his right knee, Javonte Green hasn't been able to advance past straight-ahead running, according to Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan.

"Different stuff that they try to push him towards, they have to go off of his tolerance," Donovan said. "We've been kind of at the same thing where I think the linear, straight-ahead running has been pretty good. But they've not been able to progress him yet to any lateral stuff."

Donovan said he wouldn't classify anything that Green has experienced as a "setback" but acknowledged that Green has experienced discomfort whenever the training and medical staff has tried to advance him to lateral movement or cutting. Green underwent his procedure on January 11.

"He'll receive treatment and continue to do the same stuff they've been doing until they can try to progress him," Donovan said.

The Bulls have 17 games remaining following Sunday's home matinee against the Indiana Pacers. Donovan wouldn't rule out Green returning at some point, but the runway is growing shorter.

Green, who will be a free agent this offseason, is averaging 5.9 points and 2.9 rebounds in 16 minutes over 28 games. He had largely served as the backup power forward and started one game for Patrick Williams in December. He started much of last season when Williams underwent wrist surgery.

"His motor. His energy. The way he plays with the physicality piece," Donovan said, when asked what the Bulls miss from Green. "I think the biggest thing with him and probably his greatest attribute as a player is he knows who he is. He plays to who he is. He's not a guy who feels like he can impact the game by shooting the ball or putting the ball on the floor or creating and scoring. He impacts the game with his defense, his energy, his offensive rebounding, getting out in transition, defense, loose balls."

Green ranked among the league leaders in deflections per game when he needed surgery.

