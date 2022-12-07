Bulls' Big 3 Comes Up Big in Clutch-Time Victory Over Wizards

Bulls' Big 3 comes up big in victory over Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

DeMar DeRozan scored 15 of his team-high 27 points in the fourth quarter. Zach LaVine added 13 of his 25---with one extremely important assist. And Nikola Vučević sank the go-ahead basket---off said LaVine assist---and came up with three hustle plays that helped the Chicago Bulls hold off the Washington Wizards.

What significance does LaVine place in the Bulls’ three stars coming up clutch in closing time of the 115-111 triumph that snapped a three-game skid?

“I think we all just did our job,” LaVine said. “There were a lot of things we could’ve did better in the game, especially the first three quarters. But we all came through at the end, made winning plays.”

Indeed, they did.

Use as many caveats as you want. The Wizards aren’t exactly championship-contending material. They played without the best player in Bradley Beal. And the Bulls somewhat offset 29 assists and 50 percent shooting with 19 turnovers, which the Wizards turned into 28 points.

But this performance is what coach Billy Donovan envisioned when he challenged his stars to play like stars before last month’s eventful home loss to the Orlando Magic.

“We’re definitely capable,” DeRozan said. “There will be games where other guys come up big for us and take the weight off us having to score. It will vary. As long as we stay aggressive and compete our butt off, I think we’ll be fine.”

That Magic loss is the same game in which Donovan benched LaVine down the stretch for Ayo Dosunmu. LaVine, who shot 1-for-14 that night, has made it clear publicly and privately how much he didn’t like that move, saying he has earned the right to play through bad games.

That’s why Donovan running LaVine up for the final offensive possession of the third quarter despite LaVine shooting 4-for-13 at the time is so significant. LaVine also kind of supported his argument with his lights-out fourth quarter, which featured three straight 3-pointers.

“Vooch played a great game from start to finish. He was really efficient, had everything going. He posted up. He made some midrange and a couple 3s in the second half. But I give DeMar and Zach a lot of credit,” Donovan said. “They struggled to shoot at the level they’re accustomed to shooting early. And they stayed in the game as competitors.”

It’s also significant that LaVine fed Vučević for his go-ahead basket on a re-post after LaVine had been so hot offensively.

“It just shows the trust he puts in his teammates and me on that specific play,” Vučević said. “It’s also something we’ve talked about a lot when I’m trying to post. A lot of times if I kick it out and he doesn’t feel he has the shot, I will repost because a lot of times my guy will relax. It’s an opportunity for me to get deeper.”

That’s what Vučević did, sealing off the mismatch with Kyle Kuzma.

“I just hit a couple 3s. But I think he had the better mismatch,” LaVine said. “For him to repost, all of us trust each other. I think he got fouled too. It was just a big-time play.”

Vučević made more. He blocked Monte Morris on a driving layup on the possession following his go-ahead hoop. And then he kept alive another possession when he tipped a DeRozan miss to Alex Caruso.

“Just trying to do as many little things to help this team win,” Vučević said.

Mission accomplished.

