Bulls Benefit From Jaden Ivy Calling Timeout the Pistons Didn't Own

Bulls benefit from Jaden Ivy's colossal rookie gaffe originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Close to 30 years later, Chris Webber has some company.

Granted, Jaden Ivy's gaffe didn't come in an NCAA championship game, like Webber's did in April 2019. But just like the former University of Michigan star and eventual NBA Hall of Famer did in Michigan's loss to North Carolina, Ivy called a timeout that his Detroit Pistons didn't have in the final 10 seconds of their loss to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The ensuing technical foul left most everyone in shock and spoiled a strong outing from the Pistons' rookie, who scored 18 points and helped the Pistons rally from a 21-point deficit to make the Bulls sweat.

The Pistons trailed 114-112 with 9.7 seconds left and had possession following DeMar DeRozan's miss. Pistons coach Dwane Casey called a timeout following that miss to set up a play.

On the ensuing inbounds, Ivey signaled for another timeout, even though Casey told reporters in Detroit that his staff reminded players in that huddle that they didn't have any more timeouts. Casey reacted with disbelief when Ivey signaled for the timeout, although he later told reporters that everyone consoled Ivey by emphasizing the Pistons didn't lose the game on that play but rather their slow start.

Zach LaVine sank the technical free throw, his third straight free throw to snap a 112-112 tie. The Bulls retained possession and DeRozan sank two more free throws following an intentional foul by the Pistons.

The Bulls have lost games in myriad head-scratching ways this season. Now they've won a game in the same fashion.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.