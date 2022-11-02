Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu's Defense on Kyrie Irving Impressed Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine lauds Ayo Dosunmu's defense on Kyrie Irving originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ayo Dosunmu returned from a one-game injury absence Tuesday night with a daunting assignment in front of him.

Get the Chicago Bulls off to a better start to the game against a desperate Brooklyn Nets squad. And contain seven-time All-Star Kyrie Irving.

Thirty-three minutes of playing time later, and the Bulls' second year guard and starting point guard had accomplished both missions. He scored 17 points (7-for-11 shooting), handed out four assists and nabbed three steals — including two in the final three minutes of the fourth quarter — to help the Bulls secure a 108-99 victory in which they trailed by as many as 12 in the third quarter.

At the other end, Irving struggled to the tune of four points on 2-for-12 shooting with three turnovers. He did not make his first field goal until the 10:20 mark of the fourth, and soon after committed a costly offensive foul drawn by Dosunmu, which helped catalyze a 17-2 Bulls run that vaulted them from down 88-84 to ahead 101-90.

Needless to say, Dosunmu's starting backcourt mate Zach LaVine, the headline of the game because of his 20 fourth-quarter points, was impressed.

"He steps up to the challenge all the time. Ayo even in his second year is a vocal leader," LaVine told reporters after the contest. "He helps pick up our energy, offensively, defensively, just the way he carries himself. In the fourth quarter, he came up with some giant steals."

Head coach Billy Donovan, meanwhile, pointed to Dosunmu's initial pace helping the Bulls post a better first quarter than in games past, plus a drive-and-kick to an Alex Caruso 3-pointer that also came as part of the 17-2 run in the fourth.

"He was the one guy who helped us get off to a good start," Donovan said of Dosunmu. "We’ve gotten off to some poor starts. Him getting downhill and getting us some layups really helped. I think even late in the second half, he had some good drives and finishes at the basket. We need his penetration going downhill and I thought he made some really good decisions."

That Dosunmu amassed the above effort days after suffering a thoracic contusion in Friday's loss to the Spurs was all the more noteworthy. Although Dosunmu returned to Bulls practice Monday, he missed Saturday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers after experiencing back pain and limited mobility because of the injury.

It made no difference in Brooklyn.

Ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Charlotte Hornets, Dosunmu is averaging 13.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 52.9 percent and 42.9 percent from 3-point range so far this season. He has taken the trust bestowed by Donovan to start for the indefinitely sidelined Lonzo Ball and run with it.

Don't expect that to stop any time soon.

