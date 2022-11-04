Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu's Career Stats Against Celtics Are Dominant

Ayo Dosunmu's career stats against Celtics are dominant originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls travel to Boston to take on the Celtics Friday night

Which means Ayo Dosunmu has another chance to build on his dominant career statistics against the reigning Eastern Conference champions.

Yes, Dosunmu's NBA career is young, to the point that he has only appeared in four regular season games against Boston. But the gaudiness of his numbers in those games give him the early makings of a certified Celtics killer.

In his four career games against Boston, Dosunmu is not only averaging 16 points, 4.3 assists and 4 rebounds, he is also shooting a ridiculous 27-for-30 (90 percent) from the field and 10-for-10 from 3-point range, good for a 1.067 true shooting percentage.

Even in a tiny sample, it bends the mind.

Ayo Dosunmu in his career against the Boston Celtics:



27/30 FG: 90%

10/10 3PT: 100%



How about an Ayo graphic, @statmuse? pic.twitter.com/K5gbBHPXqQ — BullsMuse (@bullsmuse) October 25, 2022

The latest in a line of impressive performances came on Oct. 24, when the Bulls flipped a 19-point first quarter deficit into an 18-point win at the United Center. Dosunmu scored 22 points in the game, shooting 9-for-10 from the field and 4-for-4 from 3-point range.

He's a starting point guard pic.twitter.com/jCriKQfHO0 — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) October 25, 2022

Did you know he's from Chicago??? 🗣 pic.twitter.com/kKakPa5XvK — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) October 25, 2022

That shooting line mirrored a 9-for-10 performance (3-for-3 from 3-point land) in Boston last January, when Dosunmu posted a 21-point, 10-assist double-double in a two-point Bulls loss.

And then there was the Bulls' comeback victory — also in Boston — on Nov. 1, 2021, when Dosunmu scored 14 points on 6-for-6 shooting, two of which were 3s, while playing what was then his career-high in minutes with 21:49. It was a coming out party that foreshadowed his eventual ascent from the end of the bench to a crucial mainstay in Billy Donovan's rotation.

Now, Dosunmu is the Bulls' starting point guard as Lonzo Ball remains sidelined indefinitely. Through eight games, the second-year guard is averaging 12.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 50 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from 3-point range.

After visiting Boston on Friday, the Bulls next play the Celtics on Nov. 21 in Chicago.

