Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu Out Vs. Knicks With Abdominal Contusion

Ayo Dosunmu out vs. Knicks with abdominal contusion originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ayo Dosunmu will miss the Chicago Bulls' home matchup against the New York Knicks Wednesday night with an abdominal contusion, Billy Donovan told reporters pregame.

Dosunmu suffered the injury in the second quarter of Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks. While driving to the basket, Trae Young slid in front of him to successfully draw a charge, but as the two players tumbled to the floor, Young's knee inadvertently struck Dosunmu in the midsection.

"He's (Dosunmu) got just basically a bruise that has limited his mobility," Donovan said. "So it's just a matter of that healing."

Donovan said Dosunmu wanted to reenter Sunday's game in the second half, but the Bulls' medical staff overruled that desire.

While the injury is not thought to be severe, Donovan did not put a precise timeline for the second-year guard to return. That will depend on his response to continued rehab.

"It's a matter of how well he can move and what kind of discomfort he has while he's playing," Donovan said. "I think it's gonna take a little time. I certainly don't think it's weeks. But I don't know if it's gonna be in the next day or two."

"He is progressing. It's not like we're worried about it, it's just where his pain and discomfort is I think running and moving and cutting has been a problem for him."

Dosunmu started his first 19 appearances of the season (and the Hawks game, as Alex Caruso was sidelined), before Donovan tweaked his rotation to move Dosunmu to the second unit and Caruso to the first.

But regardless of his role, Dosunmu's defense and energy are key in a backcourt rotation that is still missing Lonzo Ball. Dosunmu is averaging 10.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and shooting 51.7 percent (34.2 percent from 3-point range) so far this season.

For as long as he remains sidelined, keep an eye on a potential minutes increase for Coby White, who played a season-high 31 minutes and notched 12 points, six rebounds, four assists and a crucial steal in the Hawks game.

