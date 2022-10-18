Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu ‘Honored' to Share Panel With Barack Obama

Ayo Dosunmu 'honored' to share panel with Barack Obama originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Monday, Oct. 17, Barack Obama surprised more than 60 Chicago high school students by appearing at an event hosted by the Obama Foundation.

Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu was in attendance as well.

Dosunmu, Obama, Bulls creative strategy and design advisor Don C., and two Chicago area students led a panel centered on their personal experiences and the importance of utilizing community resources and organizations.

While Dosunmu told reporters after the Bulls' Tuesday practice he knew Obama would be at the event, he did not realize the former President would spend so much time speaking with him and other attendees.

"It was great. That was one of my best memories by far to date," Dosunmu said. "Just being there with someone that — not only that I look up to, but a lot of people in this country look up to and the world looks up to — that's a once in a lifetime moment. I was very honored, very blessed to have that memory."

I heard there was a group of students from across Chicago getting together with Don C. and @AyoDos_11, so I thought I’d stop by.



I’m proud of this group, and know they’ll do big things! pic.twitter.com/JBVzM1Cy4M — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 18, 2022

According to a press release, the event was a day of "activities and conversation," including yoga and meditation sessions, art therapy, and a hair product creation tutorial.

Surely, taking part was a surreal experience for Dosunmu, who grew up in Chicago, attended the University of Illinois and now starts at point guard for his hometown Bulls.

