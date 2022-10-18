Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu ‘Honored' to Share Panel With Barack Obama

By Rob Schaefer

Ayo Dosunmu 'honored' to share panel with Barack Obama originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Monday, Oct. 17, Barack Obama surprised more than 60 Chicago high school students by appearing at an event hosted by the Obama Foundation.

Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu was in attendance as well.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Dosunmu, Obama, Bulls creative strategy and design advisor Don C., and two Chicago area students led a panel centered on their personal experiences and the importance of utilizing community resources and organizations.

While Dosunmu told reporters after the Bulls' Tuesday practice he knew Obama would be at the event, he did not realize the former President would spend so much time speaking with him and other attendees.

"It was great. That was one of my best memories by far to date," Dosunmu said. "Just being there with someone that — not only that I look up to, but a lot of people in this country look up to and the world looks up to — that's a once in a lifetime moment. I was very honored, very blessed to have that memory."

According to a press release, the event was a day of "activities and conversation," including yoga and meditation sessions, art therapy, and a hair product creation tutorial.

Surely, taking part was a surreal experience for Dosunmu, who grew up in Chicago, attended the University of Illinois and now starts at point guard for his hometown Bulls.

Local

FDA recall 14 mins ago

Nestlé Announces Recall of Refrigerated Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough With Fudge Filling

Election 2022 40 mins ago

Polling Places Have Changed for Many Chicago Voters. Here's How to Check

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us