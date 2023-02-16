Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu Added to NBA's Rising Stars Game During All-Star Weekend

Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu added to NBA's Rising Stars game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

One more Chicago Bulls player will be headed to the NBA's All-Star Weekend.

Second-year point guard Ayo Dosunmu was added to the Jordan Rising Stars Game.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Chicago's Own Rising Star ⭐️@AyoDos_11 has been named to the NBA Rising Stars Challenge for the second-straight year and will play on Friday night! pic.twitter.com/0hwYjtDXZm — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 16, 2023

Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan is headed to his second consecutive All-Star game as a Bull.

Dosunmu is replacing injured Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green on Team Deron. It's Dosunmu's second Rising Stars game and another accolade for the young guard, who was also named 2021-22 NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

Not bad for a second-round pick.

This season Dosunmu is averaging 9.6 points and 2.0 rebounds per game. He has started 48 games this season, mainly filling the void left by the injured Lonzo Ball.

His role as the starting point guard has come into doubt amid buyout rumors after the NBA Trade Deadline passed. The Bulls have been heavily rumored to be exploring potentially adding Russell Westbrook, or another name like John Wall or Patrick Beverley.

The Jordan Rising Stars Game will be played on Friday, Feb. 17.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.