Bulls' ArtūRas Karnišovas Praises Zach LaVine's Work Ethic, Character

VP Karnišovas praises LaVine's work ethic, character originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls made Zach LaVine's re-signing official Thursday night, a significant moment in the franchise's history.

And executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas took the occasion to praise LaVine for reasons beyond his talent.

"We are pleased that Zach remains with the Bulls," Karnišovas said in a team statement. "His work ethic and character have helped him to become one of the top players in the NBA. We look forward to more great things from Zach, as he helps lead our team, both on and off the court."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It's a significant moment because it's the largest contract in franchise history, a five-year deal worth $215 million that contains a player option in the final year, per sources. LaVine has earned All-Star selections in the past two seasons, and his 24.5 points-per-game scoring average over his five seasons in Chicago is the second-highest in franchise history behind Michael Jorrdan's 31.5 points-per-game average.

That Karnišovas cited intangibles beyond LaVine's talent is significant. After qualifying for the playoffs for the first time in his eight-year NBA career, LaVine is hungry for more. And as a max player, he knows winning championships is the goal.

In a phone conversation with NBC Sports Chicago last week following his verbal agreement, LaVine alluded to the need for winning when he explained his reasons for re-signing.

"Chicago is my home,” LaVine said. “I really started making my name here. And I want to continue what I helped start here as well. I’m extremely excited. I appreciate the fans. And I’m ready to continue this winning process that we have going.”

LaVine played for USA Basketball during its gold-medal winning performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He has praised management's aggressive approach to overhauling the roster, which has included trading for Nikola Vucevic, signing Alex Caruso and acquiring DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball in sign-and-trade transactions.

"It just shows that they (the Bulls front office) were ready to win. Obviously my first couple of years here it was tough to have that feeling. This year has been incredible," LaVine said following the Bulls' first-round playoff loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

And now LaVine will be paid handsomely to build on that.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.