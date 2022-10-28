Bulls Are NBA's Fourth Most Valuable Team, According to Forbes

Bulls NBA's 4th most valuable team, according to Forbes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Forbes' annual NBA team value rankings are here.

And, as per usual, the Chicago Bulls are among the franchises at the top.

Per Forbes, the Bulls are worth $4.1 billion, marking 12 percent growth from one year ago trailing only the Golden State Warriors ($7 billion), New York Knicks ($6.1 billion) and Los Angeles Lakers ($5.9 billion) in total valuation.

Rounding out the top 10 behind the Bulls are the Boston Celtics ($4 billion), Los Angeles Clippers ($3.9 billion), Brooklyn Nets ($3.5 billion), Dallas Mavericks ($3.5 billion), Houston Rockets ($3.2 billion) and Philadelphia 76ers ($3.15 billion).

Most valuable NBA franchises:



1. Warriors ($7B)

2. Knicks ($6.1B)

3. Lakers ($5.9B)

4. Bulls ($4.1B)

5. Celtics ($4B)



In general, the NBA has rebounded from the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted the schedule and attendance potential of the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

According to Forbes, the average NBA team is worth $2.86 billion, up 15 percent in the last year, and the league is "is back on its pre-Covid growth trajectory."

