Bulls' Andre Drummond Sets Sights on Making Rebounding History

Drummond sets sights on making rebounding history

Over the weekend, speaking at a community service appearance from the Connecticut YMCA where he played as a youth, new Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond stated a lofty goal.

“By the time I retire, I’ll go down as the best rebounder ever---if not already,” Drummond said, according to CTInsider.com.

Comparing eras always proves fruitless, particularly in this era of 3-point shots and small-ball lineups. And surely, rebounding titans like Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Moses Malone, Wes Unseld, Dennis Rodman and others might disagree.

Meanwhile, the Bulls assuredly would settle for Drummond helping improve their overall rebounding. They tied for 28th last season with 42.3 rebounds per game, and their rebound percentage of 49.5 ranked a pedestrian 17th.

Drummond, who projects to back up Nikola Vucevic, has led the NBA in rebounding and rebounding percentage four times. And while his league-leading days likely are in the past, his 9.3 rebounds per game still ranked 17th in the league despite Drummond logging just 19.7 minutes per game.

Drummond’s rebound percentage of 26.2 would’ve led the league over Rudy Gobert’s posting of 25 had he played enough minutes to qualify. The point is: Drummond remains an elite rebounder.

Where does he stack up against the all-time league and franchise leaders?

Drummond’s 9,519 career rebounds ranks 46th all-time, and his per-game average of 13.3 is 11th. The Bulls are Drummond’s sixth team.

The franchise leaders are Joakim Noah for offensive rebounds with 1,910, Michael Jordan for defensive rebounds with 4,289 and Jordan overall with 5,836.

Past Noah, that leaves off three of the best rebounders in franchise history in Tom Boerwinkle, Artis Gilmore and Dennis Rodman, the latter of whom played just three seasons with the Bulls. But what three seasons they were.

Rodman led the NBA in rebounds per game and rebounding percentage in each season. His 1,201 total rebounds in 1997-98 and per-game average of 16.1 in 1996-97 are franchise records.

Drummond’s best single-season marks are a league-leading 1,247 total rebounds and per-game average of 16.0 for the 2017-18 Detroit Pistons.

Boerwinkle played two full seasons before rebound percentage became an advanced statistic. He averaged 9 rebounds over 10 seasons with the Bulls. Gilmore averaged 11.1 rebounds during his seven seasons with the Bulls. Noah averaged 9.4 rebounds in nine seasons while in Chicago.

Where Drummond has really stood out is rebounding percentage. His 24.7 season is the highest all-time for an advanced statistic that didn’t exist in the age of Russell and Chamberlain. Rodman is second at 23.4.

Rodman led the league in rebounding percentage over eight straight seasons, including an absurd 29.7 for the 1994-95 San Antonio Spurs. The Athletic’s John Hollinger placed Rodman’s achievement in compelling perspective last year.

Whether or not Drummond lives up to his claim when his career ends, the Bulls are looking forward to him continuing making his impact on the glass for 2022-23.

