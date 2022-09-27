Bulls' Andre Drummond Plans to Rebound, No Matter His Role

Drummond plans to rebound, no matter his Bulls' role originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Andre Drummond is a two-time All-Star who has led the NBA in rebounding four times, including as recently as 2019-20. He has started 630 of his career 718 games.

And yet for the second straight offseason, Drummond signed with a team in free agency that employs an All-Star starting center.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Drummond didn’t finish last season as Joel Embiid’s backup, moving to a starting role in Brooklyn as part of the massive James Harden-for-Ben-Simmons trade. But the point is: Drummond is used to starting. The only other time he served as a backup came when he started just 10 of 60 games playing behind Greg Monroe as a 19-year-old rookie in Detroit.

So how will he approach playing behind Nikola Vučević, which is the widespread assumption entering this season.

“For me, it’s a role that’s an adjustment,” Drummond said. “I’m still in my mindset a player that is a starter.

“But I’m a player that is able to adjust and adapt to any situation. If my services are needed to be a starter, I can be that. If my services are needed to be a spark off the bench, that’s what I’m here to do. My ego is not something that is driven by this game. I play the game because I love it.”

Asked later in his media session following Tuesday’s first official practice of Chicago Bulls' training camp if that means he’s accepting of a reserve role, Drummond smiled.

“My job here is to be the best teammate possible and help this team in any way possible. Whatever role that may be, I have to accept it,” Drummond said. “Obviously, I’m here for one reason and that’s to be a good basketball player and help this team. If it’s to start or come off the bench, I’m accepting either or.”

Serving as Embiid’s backup did nothing to slow Drummond’s ferocious rebounding ability. In fact, his per-36-minutes average of 17.3 rebounds per game marks the highest of his illustrious career in that department.

Overall, Drummond has averaged 13.3 rebounds in 29.6 minutes over his 10-year career, the bulk of which came with the Pistons.

“I take pride in it,” Drummond said. “It’s something I hung my hat on from my rookie year, wanting to be known as the best rebounder to play this game. That’s what I set out to do.”

That approach can help a Bulls team that finished 17th in rebounding percentage and 28th in rebounds per game last season. Whether or not Drummond can shore up a team that struggled with rim protection remains to be seen.

But Drummond said free-agency conversations with Bulls management and coach Billy Donovan centered on his ability to bring rebounding, toughness and experience.

“It felt like the right fit,” Drummond said. “This is a team that’s very young, hungry and in a great position to do something very special. I wanted to be a part of that.

“I think Billy is a great coach. I think his vision of what he explained to me and what he saw for myself and this team is what led me to come here.”

Drummond played briefly with Alex Caruso with the Lakers and also briefly with Goran Dragić last season on the Nets. He has a relationship with Zach LaVine dating to high school and strong respect for shared Eastern Conference battles with DeMar DeRozan over the years.

“Everybody was very receptive, happy to have me,” Drummond said. “Besides being great players, they’re great teammates. They’re willing listeners and learners. They’re here for one reason and that’s to win.”

That’s all Drummond is here for as well, no matter his role.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.