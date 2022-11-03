Bulls' Andre Drummond Out, Coby White Doubtful Vs. Celtics

Drummond out, White doubtful for Bulls-Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls' bench is likely to be a bit shorthanded for Friday's road matchup with the Boston Celtics.

Andre Drummond, who is nursing a left shoulder sprain, was listed out for the contest on the team's Thursday injury report, while Coby White, who has a left quad contusion, is doubtful.

Drummond suffered the sprain in last Friday's loss at the San Antonio Spurs and has missed three games since. While the Bulls' reserves have continued to chug along in his absence and head coach Billy Donovan has said the injury is not believed to be serous, his presence is missed; Drummond is averaging nine points, 10.2 rebounds and one steal in just 16.8 minutes per game so far this season.

White suffered his injury in Saturday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers and, while experiencing swelling in the quad, has missed the Bulls' last two games. Unfortunate, too, because the 76ers game came just one night after White's best performance on the young season, a 19-point outing in San Antonio.

In brighter news, Zach LaVine as of now is unlisted on the Bulls' injury report, meaning he is on track to play against the Celtics.

The Bulls have been managing LaVine's left knee, which underwent surgery in the offseason and experienced soreness just before the start of the regular season, closely. But he on Wednesday completed his first back-to-back set of the season and, should he play against Boston, would have appeared in three games over a four night span.

The Celtics have yet to release an injury report for the contest. They enter play with a 4-3 record, and so a shade ahead of the 5-4 Bulls in the Eastern Conference standings. But the Bulls won these teams' first matchup of the season 120-102 in Chicago on Oct. 24.

