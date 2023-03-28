Bulls' Andre Drummond Deletes Social Media, Cites Mental Health

Andre Drummond deletes social media, cites mental health originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Andre Drummond announced he is deleting social media applications on Tuesday. The Bulls center took to Twitter to inform followers of the change.

Deleting all my social apps my Managment will take over , also changing my number ..

Time to focus on my mental health . If you too are struggling with your mental health, you are not alone 💙 it’s okay to ask for help — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) March 28, 2023

According to the tweet, the big man also decided to change his number and allow his management team to run his social accounts. In the end, he sends a helpful message to those who can relate to his struggles with mental health.

The details of Drummond's stepping back from social media are unknown, outside of a citation to his mental health. He has a Twitter and Instagram handle.

His Twitter page has a little over 840,000 followers and ~20,900 tweets. According to his profile, he joined Twitter in 2011. Drummond's Instagram page has 1.3 million followers and 834 posts.

Drummond aggregated his Twitter announcement to Instagram, citing his business contacts and quote "It's never too late to ask for help." His Instagram post received over 22,000 likes, as of this writing.

Drummond signed a two-year deal with the Bulls before the start of the season. He has been a significant help to the Bulls' reinforcements off the bench this season. Drummond is averaging 6.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game in 62 appearances on the floor.

His gigantic figure (6-foot-10, 280 pounds) is a vital help in the interior. He is constantly around the ball, especially in proximity to the glass. Drummond has fantastic finishing ability and superior hustle, adding a unique wrinkle to the team's second unit.

He has reached double figures in points three times in the last four games. Combining those efforts, he shot 15-of-20 from the field.

