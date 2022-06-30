Bulls Among Favorites to Land Kevin Durant, According to Oddsmaker

Bulls among favorites to land Durant, per oddsmaker originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, and the entire NBA is on notice.

Could the Chicago Bulls be one of the teams to ring Sean Marks' line in hopes of acquiring the superstar, who next season begins a fully guaranteed four-year contract?

While, on its face, the Bulls don't appear to boast the asset base necessary to become serious players for Durant, one oddsmaker things it's not as much of a longshot as some might suspect.

Here are PointsBet's updated odds for the "next NBA team Kevin Durant will play for." Trailing the Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans, the Bulls rank fifth:

Team Odds Phoenix Suns -110 Miami Heat +125 New Orleans Pelicans +400 Dallas Mavericks +600 Chicago Bulls +600 Portland Trail Blazers +1000 Philadelphia 76ers +1200 Boston Celtics +1400 Atlanta Hawks +2000 Los Angeles Lakers +2500 Golden State Warriors +3000

Durant is said by multiple reports to prefer a trade to the Suns or Heat, but Brooklyn is under no obligation to grant his wish. As ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski noted, "the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal."

It's unclear as of now whether or not the Bulls can worm their way into that conversation. But for a player of Durant's caliber, anything is possible.

