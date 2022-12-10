Bulls' Alex Caruso to Miss Game Vs. Hawks With Lower Back Injury

Caruso to miss game vs. Hawks with lower back injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The injury bug is back for Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso.

After playing six first-quarter minutes in Saturday's 144-115 win over the Dallas Mavericks, Caruso left the game with what the Bulls termed a "low back contusion" and did not return.

Following the final buzzer, head coach Billy Donovan confirmed the injury and ruled Caruso out for Sunday's game at the Hawks. Caruso will remain in Chicago to receive additional medical treatment as the team travels to Atlanta.

"How long (Caruso will be out), I don't know at this point in time," Donovan said. "But he's not traveling tonight."

Before the Hawks game, Caruso had been one of four Bulls players to appear in each of the team's 25 games this season — and for the team's last four games, had been moved to the starting point guard spot by Donovan.

Now, the team will embark on the second leg of a brutal back-to-back without their defensive anchor and hope for the best upon their return.

But given the long list of bumps and bruises he suffered in 2021-22 — when he played just 41 of 82 games — it makes all the sense in the world to exercise an abundance of caution with Caruso's injury, as the Bulls have with his minutes totals early in the season.

