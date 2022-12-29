Bulls' Alex Caruso on Track for Return From Injury Vs. Pistons

Caruso on track to return from injury absence vs. Pistons originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls' injury report is crowded for Friday's home matchup with the Detroit Pistons. But there is good news on the top line.

Alex Caruso, who has missed the team's last three-and-a-half games after entering concussion protocol and spraining his shoulder on Dec. 21, is listed probable, and thus on track to make a return.

Javonte Green, who returned from a five-game injury absence Wednesday, is also probable, while Coby White (left knee soreness), Patrick Williams (left clavicle contusion) and Derrick Jones Jr. (left ankle sprain) are all questionable.

Caruso entered the starting lineup three weeks before sustaining his injuries on a collision with De'Andre Hunter in the second quarter of a win over the Atlanta Hawks, and has been the Bulls' defensive linchpin all season. So his return is highly anticipated. Provided he returns Friday, the Bulls went 2-1 in his most recent absence with quality comeback wins over the New York Knicks on the road and Milwaukee Bucks at home.

Green's return in the win over the Bucks was quiet. Limited to short stints after nursing a sore right knee, he logged 17 minutes and notched five points, two rebounds, one block and four fouls.

White left the Bucks game in the first half with what was originally diagnosed as a left leg injury. Williams presumably sustained his injury some time in the game as well. And Jones Jr. has missed the Bulls' last four games with his ailment. Given their "questionable" designation, all three should be considered 50/50 chances of playing as of this moment.

The Bulls enter play 10th in the Eastern Conference and with a 15-19 record for the season. The Pistons, meanwhile, own the league's worst record at 9-28.

