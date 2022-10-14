Bulls' Alex Caruso on LeBron: ‘He Showed Me How to Chase Greatness'

Caruso on LeBron: 'He showed me how to chase greatness' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Alex Caruso got a front-row seat to LeBron James' greatness for three seasons in Los Angeles.

In 2020, playing in the bubble during the height of COVID-19, the two accomplished the ultimate feat of winning an NBA title. And Caruso earned James' respect in ascending from two-way contract player to integral cog on a championship team.

Because of the experience, Caruso grew as a player.

"He (James) helped me reach new levels of my game that I maybe didn’t have the confidence to reach at a certain point in my career," Caruso said in an exclusive interview with NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson. "He enabled me to get on the court because we had such good chemistry. I was able to play off him and understand the game. I learned so much just from watching him."

The experience proved invaluable for Caruso, and he has been able to make a name for himself with the help James' teachings. Caruso sighed a four-year, $37 million contract with the Chicago Bulls in the summer of 2021.

Now, he's a mainstay in their rotation. Unfortunately, he only played 41 games in his first season because of a handful of injuries, including a fractured wrist in January.

But the organization knows what he brings to the table. And at least some of that can be credited to insightful tips from one of basketball's greatest players.

"He [James] shows up and plays every night," Caruso said. "He’s out there as the best player, No. 1 on the scouting report. For me, it was just a great experience to be around it.

"He showed me how to chase greatness."