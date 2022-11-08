Bulls' Alex Caruso, Javonte Green Forming Potent Deflections Duo

How Caruso, Green are forming potent deflections duo originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

When Alex Caruso heard a reporter wanted to talk to “the league leader in steals,” he light-heartedly responded: “So I took Javonte’s spot?”

That would be Caruso’s teammate Green, who ranks tied for 11th as of Tuesday morning after briefly leading the league early in the season. Green still ranks third in deflections per 36 minutes for players who have logged 200 or more minutes.

Welcome to the Chicago Bulls’ deflection duo, with Green reprising the role that Lonzo Ball played early last season before knee surgery derailed Ball’s dexterous dominance.

Caruso’s 49 deflections and 34 from Green are a big reason why the Bulls rank fifth in the NBA with 18.3 deflections per game. And while these haven’t necessarily translated to as many fast-break points as the Bulls’ optimal identity would prefer — they rank 18th with 13.4 per game — they do play a large role in the team’s fifth-ranked defense and opponent turnover rate (16.3 percent).

“They’re energy-giving plays,” Caruso said. “It’s something that can get the rest of the guys going. It creates easy offense for us as well. It’s also an easy way for me to get myself into the rhythm of the game.”

Added Green: “They give us energy. When you see someone down on the ground for a loose ball or taking a charge or getting a deflection, that means your teammate is sacrificing their body for the team.”

Caruso has regularly ranked among the league leader in these hustle statistics. He and Ball ranked in the top-20 last season before injuries derailed both their seasons.

But while Green’s activity and athleticism were on display last season, his ascension in this department is notable. Green said it’s a statistic he long has been aware of because both his high school and college programs emphasized it.

“I feel like I was molded to play with active hands,” Green said. “You can’t anticipate everything because everyone in the NBA is so good. Players have counters. But I just try to use my wingspan, my long arms and my athleticism to get in the passing lanes to get my team more possessions.”

Talking to Caruso about playing defense is like sitting down for a college lecture. He could write a dissertation on the topic.

And while deflections are merely only one part of that skill, they’re a tangible one.

“I’ve always had a knack for deflections,” Caruso said. “I’ve always had good anticipation. Just learning guys’ games, understanding what they like to do, who is aggressive, little things like that help me put it all together.

“Then it’s just timing and being able to seek the opportunity. Anytime someone goes into a dribble handoff or they turn their back, it’s an opportunity for me to be aggressive in the passing lanes or in the gaps. I can be a heavy shift guy, which is what you need to be a good defensive team.

“A main reason I got into the league was playing good defense and being disruptive. I envision that’s probably what Marc and AK and Billy saw when they asked me to sign here. Just trying to help us win and a lot of times that’s me getting deflections and starting the break.”

That would be general manager Marc Eversley, executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas and coach Billy Donovan whom Caruso name-checked when recalling 2021 free agency. And indeed, their blueprint played out early last season as Ball and Caruso wreaked defensive havoc — often off deflections — that led to offense and a conference-leading record.

Both Caruso and Green talked about how much they’d welcome Ball’s return. But for now, they are having fun pushing each other defensively.

“Alex plays so hard, it’s contagious,” Green said. “Whenever we’re out there together, I feed off him.”

Caruso even credited Green for some of his success.

“When you see a guy playing that hard, it makes it fun because I get to play off how they’re playing to disrupt the other guy. A guy may be more worried about him so I can even a little bit more aggressive in the gaps or take that gamble and get the deflection,” Caruso said. “At the end of the day, it creates advantages for the team. That’s all that matters.”

