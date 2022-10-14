Bulls' Alex Caruso Isn't Stressing All-Defense, But: ‘It'd Be Nice'

Caruso isn't stressing All-Defense, but: 'It'd be nice' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Alex Caruso is one of the league's premier defenders — there is no argument.

And yet, the Chicago Bulls guard has not to this point received recognition for his efforts in the form of an All-Defensive team selection.

Is achieving that a goal for Caruso?

"It’d be nice," Caruso said in an exclusive interview with NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson. "I don’t think it’s something I go into each game and each day thinking about. But I think it’s something that maybe through the process of how I play and the intangibles that I bring to this team and the things I need to provide for us to be a good team, there’s a chance.

"But a lot of that comes with a little bit of team success too. If I play well and the team plays well, usually guys get recognition."

All-Defense, while not prominently on Caruso's mind, should be on his agenda to accomplish as soon as next season.

The 28-year-old guard's on-ball defense and quick hands make him a menace to elite offensive players. If he stays healthy and repeats the type of defense he maintained last season, he could create a path toward the All-Defense honor.

Last season, Caruso may have been on track to earn a spot on one of the NBA's two teams. But beginning in December, he suffered a handful of injuries, including a broken wrist in January, that forced him out of 41 combined games during the regular season.

Did he see himself as on track to be in the conversation for All-Defense?

"Maybe? I might’ve been," Caruso said. "I think I was up there for steals per game before I got the injury bug and didn’t get consistent minutes the second half of the season.

"Most of the good players in the league know when they play the team I’m on, I’m usually going to be their assignment. I wouldn’t say they think it’s going to be easy. Whether they respect me or not, that’s for them to say. But I think they know they’re going to have to work that night. That’s the mentality I bring."

Caruso's been a regular in steals. Last season, he averaged 1.5 per game. Hopefully, he can keep his momentum on the defensive end going for the Bulls.

But, this isn't new to him. He credits his dad – who was a former player and coach – for developing his defensive IQ.

He's been a standout at that end since his high school days when he claims he averaged 4.5 steals per game.

"It's kind of in my own DNA," Caruso said.

