Bulls' Alex Caruso Has Basketball Court Named After Him in Home Town

Caruso has basketball court named after him in home town originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Alex Caruso is a fan favorite everywhere he goes. From his first year with the Chicago Bulls, to his title-winning tenure with the Lakers, to his home town of College Station, Texas.

In respect to the latter: Caruso was recently honored with a basketball court named after him — and a plaque to commemorate it — in the Castlegate community of College Station.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Hometown hero: Alex Caruso!



The city of College Station, Texas honored AC by naming the court in Castlegate Park “Alex Caruso Court.”



AC hooped here countless times as a kid 👏 pic.twitter.com/bPlZvN4EMS — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) July 30, 2022

That same court, according to a speech Caruso made at the event shared by the Bulls' Twitter account, was the site of plenty of long days and late nights honing his craft.

"This court has seen many days with me to where the sun has gone down and I'm walking home, bouncing the ball," Caruso said. "Hopefully all the kids here, you all can enjoy it for many days to come."

The event commemorating Caruso was attended by a pack of family, friends and community members. His ties to that community run deep. Not only did Caruso grow up in Castlegate, he also led A&M Consolidated High School to a program record win total in 2012, then attended — and played basketball for — Texas A&M from 2012-2016.

In his final collegiate season, Caruso also helmed a team that set a program record for wins, and marched to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament.

Needless to say, Caruso is a legend in the area. Now, plenty of locals from College Station will have a chance to begin the chase for their basketball dreams on "Alex Caruso Court."

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.