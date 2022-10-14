Bulls' Alex Caruso Describes Thrill of Playing With Lonzo Ball

Alex Caruso describes thrill of playing with Lonzo Ball originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball's camaraderie stretches back to their time in Los Angles playing for the Lakers.

Now with the Chicago Bulls, they have reinstated indestructible chemistry, especially on the defensive end.

Caruso sees a lot of the same traits in each of their games.

"We have a lot of the same qualities – that anticipation, the knack for making the right play, getting deflections," Caruso said of Ball in an exclusive interview with NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson. "And then he’s so lethal in transition. His numbers are off the charts. Mine were pretty decent too. We can play off each other in transition and it’s a lot of fun. We fly around. We cover up for other people. We cover up for each other. And then you can put us on the other team’s best player and go 1-on-1 most times and have a pretty good chance of getting a stop.

"It was a lot of fun for me just being out there and have another guy like I had in LA with that championship run where it was just like, ‘The other team has no chance.’ I miss it a little bit, yeah."

The two are a dominant force on the court. Ball is the best two-way player on the Bulls. Combined, they are unquestionably the best two defenders on the team.

But unfortunately, the two have hardly spent time on the floor together.

Caruso broke his wrist in late January and Ball required surgery on his meniscus around the same time. The duo played a limited time together during their first season with the Bulls — just 459 minutes across 26 games.

How much does Caruso miss playing with Ball on the floor?

"A lot, man," he said.

This season, sadly, is beginning in similar fashion to how last season ended. Ball required a second surgery on his knee that will keep him out for the start of the campaign. The Bulls handed him a 4-6 week timeline for reevaluation in late September.

For now, Caruso's focused on the start of the season. But, he knows once Ball returns, the two are bound to wreak havoc on opposing teams.

"I know once he comes back, it’s going to be like it was before," Caruso said. "We’re going to cause havoc for people. Lonzo is a special talent. He’s the second-overall pick for a reason. And he’s gotten better each year. He’s a big piece for us."

