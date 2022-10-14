Bulls' Alex Caruso Built Connection With Chicago Fans Via Hard Work

Caruso built connection with Chicago through hard work originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Alex Caruso is not from Chicago, and he has only played for the Bulls since the summer of 2021.

But, so far, he has loved every second of it.

"I love Chicago," Caruso said in an exclusive interview with NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson. "Obviously, the weather is the weather. You can’t change that part of the package. But fans are great. It’s a great sports city. The food is great.

"I don’t go out a lot. But when I do go to restaurants, it’s always the same thing. It’s first people asking me if it’s really me. They think I’m a phantom or I wouldn’t actually be out in public. But anytime I go to a restaurant or something, people give me the same, ‘Man, we love watching you play. We love how hard you play.’ It’s just an appreciation. They understand how hard I worked to get here."

Bulls fans have embraced Caruso's presence on the floor since his arrival. His gritty, down-in-the-trenches style has resonated far and wide.

The 28-year-old is not an offensive juggernaut. But, he has fast hands, an excellent IQ and an aggressive mindset.

Because of his play style, Chicagoans can relate to him.

"That’s Chicago, though, right? People put their hard hats on and go to work every day," Caruso said. "Rain, sleet or snow, they’re showing up and doing their job. That’s kind of the same mentality I’ve had to have to make it to the NBA and now to stick around. I’m not planning on changing that because that’s really what separates getting to the league and staying in the league — the work.

"A lot of times guys come in and they make it and relax a little bit. You don’t maximize your opportunity. For me, I’m just trying to see how long I can play basketball for and a lot of that has to do with how hard you’re willing to work."

The work has certainly paid off for Caruso.

He is a mainstay in the Bulls' rotation, their defensive anchor, especially with Lonzo Ball sidelined. Although Ayo Dosunmu won the team's starting point guard job in training camp and the preseason, head coach Billy Donovan has praised Caruso's importance to the second unit and potential finishing lineups for his defense.

His importance to the Bulls is similar to that of the fans. People want to watch Caruso. He knows he has the fans' attention, and embraces the role.

"They (the fans) understand how hard I play the game. That’s what people want," Caruso said. "They spend their hard-earned money to watch us play a game. They just want to be entertained. But they also want to know you’re giving it your all and trying your hardest. It’s their escape from reality to come watch us play. To have that responsibility, it’s a lot of fun and it’s nice to see the recognition for it."

