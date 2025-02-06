Chicago Bulls

Bulls agree to 2-year contract extension with Lonzo Ball: report

By NBC Chicago Staff

While the Chicago Bulls traded away longtime star Zach LaVine earlier this week, the team has moved to lock in a key rotation piece amid reported trade interest.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Bulls and guard Lonzo Ball have agreed to a two-year contract extension worth a total of $20 million.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Ball, who returned to the NBA this year after missing over two full seasons due to knee injuries, has found his way back into the Bulls starting lineup in recent weeks.

Known as a strong on-ball defender and excellent facilitator, Ball will be given an opportunity to reach the production level of his 2021-22 campaign prior to his injury as his role increases.

The extension comes amid Ball reportedly drawing trade interest among playoff contenders as a possible addition to improve depth at the point guard position.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Bulls
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us