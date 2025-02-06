Bulls agree to 2-year contract extension with Lonzo Ball: report

While the Chicago Bulls traded away longtime star Zach LaVine earlier this week, the team has moved to lock in a key rotation piece amid reported trade interest.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Bulls and guard Lonzo Ball have agreed to a two-year contract extension worth a total of $20 million.

The Chicago Bulls and Lonzo Ball have agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2025

Ball, who returned to the NBA this year after missing over two full seasons due to knee injuries, has found his way back into the Bulls starting lineup in recent weeks.

Known as a strong on-ball defender and excellent facilitator, Ball will be given an opportunity to reach the production level of his 2021-22 campaign prior to his injury as his role increases.

The extension comes amid Ball reportedly drawing trade interest among playoff contenders as a possible addition to improve depth at the point guard position.