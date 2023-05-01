Bulls' 2022-23 Season Review: Patrick Beverley Makes Presence Felt

Bulls' 2022-23 season review: Beverley adds leadership originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls experienced an underwhelming and inconsistent 2022-23 season, one in which they finished 40-42 and failed to exit the play-in tournament to make the playoffs.

Though the season-long absence of Lonzo Ball delivered a major blow, the Bulls still possessed plenty of their core players to perform better. But a team that never posted a four-game win streak never fully achieved consistency. For every step forward, the Bulls took a step backwards.

Over the last few weeks, NBC Sports Chicago has reviewed the seasons from each of the main rotational players, with a look ahead to next season as well.

Next, and last, up: Patrick Beverley

2022-23 statistics

67 games, 27.1 minutes per game, 6.2 points per game, 3.7 rebounds per game, 2.9 assists per game, 40 FG%, 33.5 3PT%

With Bulls: 22 games, 27.5 minutes per game, 5.8 points per game, 4.9 rebounds per game, 3.5 assists per game, 39.5 FG%, 30.9 3PT%

Contract status

Beverley is an unrestricted free agent. He said on his podcast that he is seeking a contract worth roughly $15 million annually.

Season high point

Beverley posted 10 rebounds, five assists, four rebounds and a steal in a March 26 road victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Facing the team that traded him away in February, Beverley also flashed his “too small” gesture at the vaunted LeBron James after scoring in the paint late in the game.

Season low point

Beverley failed to score in 27 minutes during the season-ending, play-in loss to the Miami Heat, missing all four shots, including three 3-pointers. He also had four fouls.

Summary

After arriving off the buyout market, Beverley’s impact on his hometown franchise was undeniable. Perhaps statistically, Beverley didn’t quite max out his potential, given that he shot 30.9 percent from 3-point range.

But between defense, toughness and leadership, there’s something about the gritty guard that galvanizes teams. It has happened throughout his career. The Bulls went 14-9 after his arrival.

His arrival also more properly aligned Billy Donovan’s rotation. Thrust into the starting lineup with Alex Caruso, Beverley added a high IQ player and floor organizer that made the first unit more efficient. Donovan’s moves also slid Patrick Williams and Ayo Dosunmu to the second unit, where they found a home with fellow young player Coby White for an energetic reserve group.

Retaining Beverley could be a tough needle to thread. The Bulls only have his non-Bird rights, which means they only can sign him to a minimum contract worth $3.2 million or a deal starting at $3.8 million unless they use their midlevel exception of $12.2 million.

But given the drastic need to add shooters, that exception almost certainly will be saved to address that situation.

