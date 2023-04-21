Bulls' 2022-23 Season Review: Nikola Vučević'S Stats Have More Impact

Bulls' 2022-23 season review: Vučević has more impact originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls experienced an underwhelming and inconsistent 2022-23 season, one in which they finished at 40-42 and failed to exit the play-in tournament to make the playoffs.

Though the season-long absence of Lonzo Ball delivered a major blow, the Bulls still possessed plenty of their core players to perform better. But a team that never posted a four-game win streak never fully achieved consistency. For every step forward, the Bulls took a step backwards.

Throughout this month, NBC Sports Chicago will review the seasons from each of the main rotational players, with a look ahead to next season as well.

Next up: Nikola Vučević

2022-23 statistics

82 games, 33.5 minutes per game, 27.6 points per game, 11 rebounds per game, 3.2 assists per game, 52 FG%, 34.9 3PT%

Contract status

Vučević completed a four-year, $100 million deal he originally signed with the Orlando Magic and will become an unrestricted free agent unless a new contract is negotiated before July 1

Season high point

With DeMar DeRozan sitting out with his right quad strain, Vučević tied his career-high with 43 points, his most since coming to the Bulls. Vučević sank 18 of 31 shots, including five 3-pointers, in the Bulls’ Jan. 15 home victory over the Golden State Warriors.

Vučević also grabbed 13 rebounds for one of his 51 double-doubles on the season and added four assists and four steals for a dominant, all-around game.

Season low point

Vučević drew quick, back-to-back technical fouls and was ejected late in the first half of the Bulls’ road victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on March 26.

Vučević apologized to his teammates afterward and, in postgame comments to reporters, owned his ejection, which stood out because of Vučević’s longstanding habit of expressing frustration to officials in Serbian.

“I think he may have asked them if they want to go out to dinner (Sunday) night possibly,” coach Billy Donovan cracked afterward.

Summary

Vučević posted identical averages of 17.6 points, 11 rebounds and 3.2 assists from his previous season. But between his improved shooting percentages---52 percent to 47.3 percent overall, 34.9 percent to 31.4 percent from 3-point range---posting the third-most double-doubles in the league and his production staying the same despite decreased usage, his performance carried more impact.

“It just took a little time for me to adapt to a new system and my teammates to adapt to playing with me. Sometimes it doesn’t happen right away and that’s natural,” Vučević said. “I think this year it showed much better what I’m capable of doing. I think the more we play together, the better it will be.”

The question, of course, is: Will Vučević opt for continuity and re-sign or choose elsewhere in free agency?

“The Bulls will have priority. I would like to stay here. But that’s on the front office to decide and work with my agent on the contract part. And also I’ll talk to them about their vision and plan and things like that,” Vučević said. “I’ll see what else is out there and test the market. But I’ve been here for 21/2 years now. I like my time here and built good relationships with my teammates, coaches, front office, people in the organization and around the city. So a lot of positives here. But we’ll see what their plan is and what they decide to do.”

At age 32, Vučević played all 82 games for the first time in his career and logged a career-high 2,746 minutes, fourth-most in the NBA. He possess the type of game that should age well and his father played professionally overseas into his 40s.

Defensively, Vučević acknowledged he’ll never be an elite, one-on-one stopper, particularly in switching schemes when he’s isolated in space against smaller players. But his defensive rebounding and high IQ allowed him to serve as the backstop for a top-five defensive team. He’s a solid, responsible team defender and said he felt he had one of his best individual seasons at that end.

After 12 seasons, Vučević is a known commodity. His production is steady, and he possesses the IQ to impact the game regardless of his role. The Bulls sometimes struggle to recognize his favorable matchups.

While his featured, All-Star days are probably in the past, he remains an efficient scorer with an impressive feel for the the game.

