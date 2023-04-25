Bulls' 2022-23 Season Review: Coby White Develops Two-Way Talents

Bulls' 2022-23 season review: White grows at both ends originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls experienced an underwhelming and inconsistent 2022-23 season, one in which they finished 40-42 and failed to exit the play-in tournament to make the playoffs.

Though the season-long absence of Lonzo Ball delivered a major blow, the Bulls still possessed plenty of their core players to perform better. But a team that never posted a four-game win streak never fully achieved consistency. For every step forward, the Bulls took a step backwards.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Throughout this month, NBC Sports Chicago will review the seasons from each of the main rotational players, with a look ahead to next season as well.

Next up: Coby White

2022-23 statistics

74 games, 23.4 minutes per game, 9.7 points per game, 2.9 rebounds per game, 2.8 assists per game, 44.3 FG%, 37.2 3PT%

Contract status

White and the Bulls didn’t agree on a rookie contract extension by last Fall’s deadline, making White a restricted free agent this offseason.

Season high point

White posted 19 points, nine assists, four rebounds and two steals in the Bulls’ road victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on March 24.

White had games with greater statistical impact. But this performance best demonstrated his growth on both ends and came during his most consistent stretch of the season.

White sank seven of nine shots, including 4-for-5 from 3-point land, and made solid offensive reads while contributing solid defense in 32 impactful minutes.

Season low point

White logged a season-low 4 minutes and missed his only shot, a 3-pointer, while committing one turnover in a home loss to the Orlando Magic on Nov. 18.

Summary

White posted career-low averages in scoring and rebounding but perhaps authored his most complete season of his four-year career.

After stating in training camp how much he worked on his ball-handling and defense, White more fully earned coach Billy Donovan’s trust as the season progressed. Donovan paid White his highest compliment of the season following the aforementioned Portland game, saying “he’s really evolving into a two-way player.”

This played out in the form of White being featured in multiple closing lineups, although Donovan more consistently opted for Patrick Beverley after the veteran guard arrived from the buyout market.

One season after missing the start of the season following offseason shoulder surgery, White played in a career-high 74 games. He shot a career-high 44.3 percent, and his 37.2 percent 3-point shooting marked the second-best of his career.

But White no longer solely played the feast-or-famine role of reserve scorer. His playmaking, decision-making and finishing at the rim all improved at the offensive end. Defensively, opponents no longer hunted for his matchup.

“I think my whole game has just grown throughout this whole entire season,” White said in his season-ending media session. “From defensively, from playmaking, decision-making, making shots, making big shots in the fourth—and my voice. I feel like the most thing I'm proud of is my defense and my voice, my leadership on the court and off the court. I feel like I was respected by my teammates and I was heard and I ran with it from beginning to the end.”

White said he’s grown to be at peace with his game.

“I think I'm just a guard. I can play on the ball. I can play off the ball. I can do a lot of different things and I take pride in being versatile in that aspect,” he said. “I don't really look at myself as a traditional point guard. I don't try to be that.

“I think at one point in my career, I tried to get everybody involved. And I struggled a little bit, especially in my second year. I think I just looked in the mirror and said, ‘I gotta be who I am.’ And I feel like just being who I am helps the team in a large way.”

White said his offseason focus will be working to improve his ability to get to the free-throw line, where he’s a career 85.4 percent shooter, shooting off the dribble and beating defenders off the dribble rather than just attacking closeouts or utilizing screen-and-roll.

As for his free agency, White said he loves Chicago, his teammates and the front office. But he understands it’s a business and he’s looking forward to going through the process, where he’ll place a premium on a starting role.

The Bulls have the ability to match any offer sheet he signs. Executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas answered “absolutely” when asked if he’d like to retain White.

Previous player season reviews

Zach LaVine

DeMar DeRozan

Nikola Vučević

Alex Caruso

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.