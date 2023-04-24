Bulls' 2022-23 Season Review: Alex Caruso Makes All-Defensive Bid

Bulls' 2022-23 season review: Caruso's defense shines originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls experienced an underwhelming and inconsistent 2022-23 season, one in which they finished at 40-42 and failed to exit the play-in tournament to make the playoffs.

Though the season-long absence of Lonzo Ball delivered a major blow, the Bulls still possessed plenty of their core players to perform better. But a team that never posted a four-game win streak never fully achieved consistency. For every step forward, the Bulls took a step backwards.

Throughout this month, NBC Sports Chicago will review the seasons from each of the main rotational players, with a look ahead to next season as well.

Next up: Alex Caruso

2022-23 statistics

67 games, 23.5 minutes per game, 5.6 points per game, 2.9 rebounds per game, 2.9 assists per game, 1.5 steals, 45.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT%

Contract status

Caruso finished the second season of his four-year, $37 million contract, the last season of which carries a partial guarantee until June 30, 2024, at which point it fully vests.

Season high point

Caruso authored so many defensive gems that it’s hard to pinpoint one, but the Jan. 15 home victory over the Golden State Warriors gets the nod for multiple reasons.

For starters, it came with DeMar DeRozan sidelined and the Bulls leaving for Paris right after the matinee contest, a prime opportunity for distraction or excuse. Secondly, it came during a dominant stretch in which Caruso posted at least two steals in seven of eight games and averaged 2.8 during that period of time.

Lastly, it showcased Caruso’s value at both ends, with him knocking down two 3-pointers and scoring 12 points with nine assists. Caruso also had nine rebounds, two steals and just one turnover in 31 minutes, all while guarding everyone from Stephen Curry to Draymond Green.

Season low point

Caruso sat out the March 27 road loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, a sobering reminder of the left midfoot soreness he battled from early February onward and which ultimately cost him eight games.

This absence came on a back-to-back set of games after Caruso demonstrated his worth in a road victory over the Lakers the previous day. The Bulls missed an opportunity for a 3-0 trip.

Summary

Right from the start of training camp, coach Billy Donovan demonstrated how much Caruso meant by emphasizing how the Bulls planned to use him differently---shorter stretches, less minutes per game---in an attempt to keep his go-for-broke playing style healthy.

It largely worked.

Caruso played a career-high 67 games and 1,575 minutes, helping spearhead a top-five defense with his activity and intelligence.

Caruso averaged a career-high 0.7 blocks in 23.5 minutes per game and his 1.5 steals marked the second-best average of his career. His 226 deflections were the sixth-most in the NBA, and his per-36-minutes average of 5.2 deflections finished second to Robert Covington for players with at least 48 games played.

Caruso significantly improved his 3-point percentage from the disappointing 33.3 percent during his first season in Chicago, albeit on lower volume of 2.3 attempts per game. But offense---other than knocking down open 3-pointers---is never his main task.

Defense is. His ability to cover everyone from point guards to shooting guards to power forwards proved indispensable. Once Patrick Beverley arrived via the buyout market, it allowed Donovan to lock into a veteran-laden starting lineup featuring Caruso at power forward and more effectively aligning a bench unit centered on young players like Coby White, Patrick Williams and Ayo Dosunmu.

The Bulls received trade interest centered on Caruso near the February trade deadline, most prominently of which, sources said at that time, came from the Warriors. But the Bulls never seriously entertained moving him for any of the informal offers floated.

Caruso is a humble, team-first player but became bolder about his defensive standing in the league as the season progressed. On the day he turned in a dominant defensive performance in Toronto in the Bulls’ play-in victory, he said he believes he belongs on the All-Defensive team.

“I’m really proud of how much work I’ve put in and the growth I’ve had to get to this point,” he said. “There are a lot of good defenders in the league. It’s a tough list to make, especially being a guard and only four spots. But I think I am (worthy).”

