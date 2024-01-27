‘Bullets bounce:' Students, residents unnerved after teens killed in Loop shooting

Chicago students and residents are left stunned after two teens were shot to death in a brazen attack outside of a high school in the Loop.

According to police, the two students were killed while exiting Innovations High School, located near a busy CTA stop at Washington and Wabash.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, 17-year-old Monterio Williams and 16-year-old Robert Boston were pronounced dead shortly before 1 p.m. following the shooting near 18 N. Wabash Ave.

According to Chicago police, a group of gunmen jumped out of vehicles and opened fire as multiple students exited Innovations High School just before noon, striking Williams and Boston.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Bullet holes are still visible in a CTA elevator near the location and numerous individuals had to duck for cover, with the brazen nature of the attack unnerving residents.

"Bullets bounce," one woman said. "If you're randomly firing, it could take somebody's life."

Alexis Garcia, a student at another nearby school, said that the attack has been the talk of her class ever since it occurred.

"It's so sad to hear about it happening in such a public area," she said.

A witness at the scene reported hearing multiple gunshots followed by "howling" and crying.

Chicago police are investigating after two people were killed in a shooting Friday afternoon in the city’s Loop.

The victims were initially transported to area hospitals in critical condition, but later pronounced dead from their injuries. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office confirmed the deaths.

A woman who was walking in the area at the time had her coat grazed by a bullet but not injured, police said.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said the Mayor's Office of Community Safety has activated its "victim services support teams to aid victims' families and fellow students."

"Today, outside of Innovations High School, two students were tragically shot as classes were starting to dismiss for the weekend. I extend my deepest condolences to their families and the Innovations High School community as they grapple with unimaginable pain and trauma caused by this senseless act of violence," Johnson said in a statement.

Community activist Andrew Holmes said he spoke with the families of the victims who shed light on what the boys had planned for the future.

"The 17-year-old was planning on going to a trade school for painting. The other young man 16 just started here as a freshman. Close to his mother. Both of them are dearly hurting," Holmes said.

Police said they believe the shooting was an "isolated incident" and said there was no ongoing danger in the area.

They urged anyone with information to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261.