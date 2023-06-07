Buildings in Merrillville apartment complex evacuated, shut down due to structural issues, poor living conditions

An apartment complex in Merrillville has been evacuated and shut down due to "unsafe living conditions" and structural issues, town officials announced Wednesday.

Two buildings in the Hickory Ridge Lake apartment complex in the 5600 block of Hayes Street have been shut down after firefighters discovered a brick that had buckled outward on one of the buildings upon responding for concerns of poor building conditions.

Upon further assessment after arriving, firefighters discovered extensive mold in both the building that was structurally compromised and the building adjacent to it.

According to officials, there are 48 units in the affected buildings, with a total of 12 families displaced due to the condition of the buildings.

The Ross Township Trustee's office and the American Red Cross are assisting the displaced residents, and anyone affected by the incident can contact the trustee's office at 219-769-2111 or the Red Cross at 219-756-5360.

Town officials said in a statement that the Hickory Ridge Lake apartments had been the subject of previous ordinance violations, with Merrillville Code Enforcement personnel previously pushing the complex to comply with town ordinances.

Due to legal limitations set from state and federal laws, town officials said only warnings and citations could be issued to apartment management.

According to Merrillville Planning and Building Director Sheila Shine, unaddressed roofing issues had likely caused the development of mold in the buildings, with residents also subject to garbage not being picked up for weeks at a time.

Town Council President Rick Bella said the property is in the process of being sold to new ownership.