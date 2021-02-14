Building With Snowy Roof Collapses in Englewood

No one was hurt as a building collapsed and another partially caved in Sunday morning in Englewood on the South Side.

It wasn’t immediately clear if snow on the roof caused the cave in, officials said, but photos of the scene showed snow on the roof of two buildings.

Crews were called about 8:30 a.m. to the collapse in the 5600 block of South Halsted Street, according to Chicago fire spokesman Curtis Hudson.

The Department of Buildings was on scene Sunday morning to initiate a demolition, Hudson said.

At least one parked car was damaged by the collapse, police and fire officials said.

No one was inside the buildings at the time, police spokesman Michael Carroll said. Neighbors said they heard the collapse sometime overnight.

Nearby Midway International Airport recorded 3.5 inches of snowfall in the last day, according to the National Weather Service. The Chicago area has been hit with several rounds of snow and below-freezing temperatures over the last week.