Building Fire Sends Billowing Smoke Through Edgewater Beach

Chicago fire officials are responding to a building fire, which sent billowing smoke through the city's Edgewater Beach neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Chicago fire officials tweeted that firefighters were at 1054 W. Hollywood responding to a "heavy fire."

Still and box 1054 Hollywood. Struck out but fire still in progress pic.twitter.com/AgHelMkZJj — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 15, 2022

As of 1:45 p.m., officials said the fire was "still in progress."

Based on photos from the Chicago Fire Department, "Stickney School" is written above the front door on the façade of the building. According to the Edgewater Historical Society, the school was established in 1893, but is no longer occupied.

Officials did not yet provide information on any individuals impacted by the fire.

Check back for more on this developing story.