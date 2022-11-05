Building Damaged, Power Outages Reported After Fierce Winds Tear Through Chicago Area

Intense winds ripped through portions of the Chicago area Saturday, tearing the roof off a suburban apartment building and causing power outages for more than 30,000 people.

In Elk Grove Village, a portion of the roof at Willow Crossing Apartments, 1031 Charlela Ln., was blown off at around 10:30 a.m. Fire officials say in all, the complex has approximately 60 units, and all of the residents were evacuated.

Roofing contractors arrived to assess the damage in the afternoon hours and try to figure out when they'll be able to make temporary repairs.

"It's not really safe to be working up on the roof right now, so it might take a few more hours, when the winds come down we can maybe get some of the roofing people up there then we'll have some building inspectors come down and take a look at it," said Chief Richard Michael of the Elk Grove Village Fire Department.

Elsewhere, more than 35,000 ComEd customers were without power as a result of the high winds Saturday. Outages were reported all across the region, with some of the largest in the city of Chicago, Evanston, Oak Park and south suburbs.

The strongest winds, with gusts of up to 45 miles per hour, were set to persist through 5 p.m. before gradually easing throughout the rest of the evening and nighttime hours, the National Weather Service said.

Along with continued power outages, people were advised to anticipate downed limbs and trees.

The fierce winds also caused train delays, prompting Metra's Electric District Line to halt service at approximately 4:49 p.m. near 79th Street in South Chicago, Metra said in a tweet.