Buffalo Grove Park District Cancels On-Site Summer Programs, Won’t Open Pool This Year

The Buffalo Grove Park District has canceled all on-site summer programs and won't open its pool this year, the suburban Chicago district announced Thursday, citing the coronavirus pandemic and "the likelihood that we will not be able to open facilities in time for summer programs."

The park district said it will shift gears and begin working on more virtual programming and possible postponement dates for events in accordance with social distancing recommendations.

"Hopefully we will be able to reintroduce on-site programs in July or August, depending on what the local, state and federal guidelines and recommendations are regarding the pandemic," the park district said in an announcement on its website.

Willow Stream Pool also will not open this year, according to the district, and while the Spray ‘N Play remains closed until further notice, "there is a chance of that facility possibly opening in late summer, depending on how the guidelines change regarding playgrounds and aquatics facilities."

In addition, all swimming lessons at the Fitness Center pool and Buffalo Grove High School Natatorium were canceled along with the Hurricanes Swim Team summer programs.

While registration for the traditional summer season has been canceled and the summer program guide removed, a virtual recreation online programs guide will be released each month, beginning May 25, with programs starting June 1.

The district released this list of canceled events due to the coronavirus pandemic:

Kids To Parks Day

Flag Day

Uniquely Us

Bow Wow Dog Expo

International Day of Yoga

Free Fun Tuesdays June 23 date only

Willow Stream Pool Party

The following events will be rescheduled, dates to be announced: Huck Finn Fishing Derby, Free Fun Tuesdays July dates, Summer Concert Series, Movies Under The Stars, Camping Under The Stars and Tots In The Park. National Night Out takes place Oct. 6.