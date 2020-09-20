Buffalo Grove

Buffalo Grove Man Accused of Using GPS Tracker to Stalk Ex-Girlfriend

web_vo_pb_bar_stabbing_1200x675_1096400451673.jpg
Tanusha - stock.adobe.com

A 58-year-old man faces stalking charges after allegedly placing GPS tracking devices on his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle between June and September in the west suburbs.

Leonid Mileykovsky is charged with felony counts of stalking and aggravated stalking, according to Palatine police.

On June 12, the victim made unexpected contact with him in Niles and later found a small GPS tracking device on her vehicle, police said. She confronted him, and he admitted to placing two trackers.

Local

MLB Playoffs 32 mins ago

Chicago Cubs Playoff Update: Magic Number, Potential Opponents

Chicago Forecast 1 hour ago

Chicago Forecast: Smoke, Haze From Wildfires Expected to Move Into Area Sunday

She filed a restraining order against Mileykovsky, police said. However, she discovered six more tracking devices on her vehicle through August.

An investigation found seven total tracking devices that were all registered to him, along with an app on his cellphone.

Mileykovsky was arrested at his home in Buffalo Grove Sept. 10, police said. His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 1.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Buffalo Grove
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us