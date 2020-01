Just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, a 34-year-old man was shot while walking his dog in the 4000 block of N. Broadway in Buena Park.

Police said the man "heard shots and felt pain." He was then taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center to be treated for a gunshot wound to the right hip.

He is listed in "fair" condition, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives continue to investigate the incident.