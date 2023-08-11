Bud Billiken Parade will step off Saturday. Here's what you need to know

The largest African American parade in the U.S. – and second in the country – will step off this Saturday for its 94th year.

Dating all the way back to 1929, the Bud Billiken Parade celebrates African American culture with a focus on its three pillars of education, empowerment and experience. The parade features organizations like Illinicare and the Obama Foundation that champion education, career development, job placement, health and wellness.

The parade will kick off at 10 a.m. on Aug. 11 and stretch two miles down Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive through the historical southside Bronzeville neighborhood.

With over 500,000 attendees every year, the parade will feature over 200 marching bands, drill teams, dances teams, tumblers and other talents from across the country. The parade will also feature contests in categories like Best Float and Best Dance Team allowing participants to showcase their talents.

Appearances will also be made from several honorary marshals, including Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

More information on this weekend’s parade can be found on the Bud Billiken website.