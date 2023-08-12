Bud Billiken Parade returns to Chicago for its 94th year

The 94th annual Bud Billiken Parade returned to Chicago's historic Bronzeville neighborhood on Saturday.

The event featured more than 100 floats and groups spanning two miles down Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Hundreds of thousands of people lined the street to watch as politicians, businesses, musicians, dancers and performers floated past.

"We want to continue to support the Bud Billiken Parade because year-in and year-out you just can’t not look at the impact it has on these inner city kids," Larry Huggins of Chicago Football Classic told NBC Chicago. "It doesn’t get any better than that."

The parade marks the end of summer, and the start of a school year for Chicago kids. It is designed to highlight success and show city kids they can become anything they set their minds to.

“Inspiring kids. They want to go back to school, they want to do something," attendee Kimberly McCray said.

Bud Billiken also offers scholarships to young Chicagoans.

Leah Jordan, a Howard University student, was a scholarship recipient.

“I was able to further my education," she said. "This summer I was able to do an internship... so through this scholarship I was able to be exposed to the industry and have the HBCU experience."

The Bud Billiken Parade is the oldest and largest African American parade in the country.

“Since it’s the largest black parade in America I said let’s go, so we’ve been planning this for a year," Dolores Hampton told NBC Chicago.

She and Jacqueline Thomas traveled from Atlanta just to witness the historical event.

“I’m 80 years old and happy of it. I said 'what the heck' I’ve never seen the parade, I want to be there, and we’re here!" she stated.